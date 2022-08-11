| In A First Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System To Be Used On I Day At Red Fort

In a first, Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System to be used on I-Day at Red Fort

Published Date - 05:32 PM, Thu - 11 August 22

DRDO's Advance Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS)

Hyderabad: To mark the 75 years of independence (Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav), an indigenous howitzer developed by DRDO will be used to render the 21-gun salute during the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort.

To date, only British guns (Ordnance QF 25-pounder) were used during the annual celebrations of nationhood. But this year, the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) will be part of the ceremony.

Here are a few points you should know about the new weapon

It was developed by ARDE, a leading lab of DRDO, which primarily deals with the research, design, and development of arms and artillery. Bharat Forge Ltd and Tata Advanced Systems Ltd have been entrusted with the responsibility of manufacturing the 155 mm x 52 ATAGS.

DRDO started the project in 2013 to replace the existing guns, 130mm M-46 Russian Gun and FH77B Swedish Bofors, with ATAGS.

Unlike other guns that can fire only three rounds per minute, the new ATAGS howitzer is capable of burst firing five rounds per minute.

The firing range of the new heavy artillery gun is 45 km, the first in the world. It achieved a range of more than 48 km (48.074 km) in trails in the Balasore firing range. Thanks to its 25 liters chamber capacity that helped in achieving the 48 km range.

It completed all field trials in different conditions and is ready for induction into the army.

The artillery can be easily carried in the mountains as it weighs only 18 tonnes, and can be operated by a crew of seven men. The maximum speed of the howitzer is 80-100 per hour when towed, and 18 km per hour without a tow.