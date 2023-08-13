In a first, Hyderabad to host WWE event

The live event marks WWE's comeback to Indian shores after almost seven years

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:13 PM, Sun - 13 August 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is set to experience the rush of world-class wrestling for the first time as the city gears up to host WWE Superstar Spectacle on September 8 at GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Gachibowli. The live event also marks WWE’s comeback to Indian shores after almost seven years.

Minister of Sports and Youth Services, Dr. V Srinivas Goud along with Principal Secretary YAT&C Department Shailaja Ramaiyer, and Chairman of Sports Authority of Telangana State Dr. Anjaneya Goud released the poster of the event on Sunday.

The Minister said that 28 internationally-famed WWE players will be contesting in the event which is being held only for the second time in the country.

The electrifying lineup includes the likes of the reigning World Heavyweight Champion Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins, Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens. Other fan-favorites such as Jinder Mahal, Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Matt Riddle, Ludwig Kaiser, and others will also be in Hyderabad for the competition.

Tickets for WWE Superstar Spectacle are now available for purchase exclusively at www.bookmyshow.com.

