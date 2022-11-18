In a first, Telangana launches academic verification portal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:44 PM, Fri - 18 November 22

Hyderabad: In a first of its kind initiative in the country, employers and educational institutions including foreign universities, will now be able to instantly verify the academic credentials of students of Telangana universities online.

To curb the fake certificate menace besides facilitating recruiters, corporates and educational institutions to verify certificates of students of State universities online, Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) along with 15 State universities and Telangana State Police department have set up the Student Academic Verification Service (SAVS) that was launched by Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy along with DGP M Mahender Reddy here on Friday.

Also Read Telangana Govt constitutes common recruitment board for universities

The SAVS comes under two formats – instant and full verification. Upon feeding details of the student including university, course, year and hall ticket number in the SAVS, details including student name, father name, university, degree, aggregate marks scored and division can be verified instantly.

For full verification, the employer, recruiting agency or higher educational institutions have to pay a fee of Rs.1,500 and submit soft copies of certificates for online verification. The soft copies are sent to universities concerned, where they are downloaded and physically verified against the university records. The verified details will be provided to the client online.

This request based service covers 15 universities including agriculture and medical for the period of 2010-2021. Those who wish to verify the academic credentials of their employees or students have to pre-register on the TSCHE website https://www.tsche.ac.in/ by providing email, which is verified through a one-time password, name, company, India/abroad user type like individual or company.

Apart from benefiting companies and recruiters in verifying the academic credentials, the law enforcement agencies can use this database for verification of suspected fake certificates and curb academic fraudulence.

In the absence of SAVS, verification of academic credentials was a cumbersome process and time consuming as the universities concerned had to physically verify records on written requests from employers and corporates.

The SAVS portal was the first of its kind in the country and holds academic data of 25 lakh students who graduated from State universities between 2010 and 2021, the Education Minister said, adding the SSC and Intermediate certificates, as suggested by the DGP, would be brought under the SAVS.

As certificates can be verified in real time through SAVS, the fake certificate menace could be curbed, the DGP said, adding the Telangana Police was registering criminal cases and invoking PD Act against persons who were creating fake certificates.

TSCHE Chairman, Prof R Limbadri said anyone from anywhere could access this foolproof service provided they have to prior register with the council.

Meanwhile, the TSCHE has launched its re-designed website https://www.tsche.ac.in/which has been made available in 27 languages including Indian and foreign languages like German, French, Spanish, Russian, Irish and Chinese.