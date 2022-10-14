Warangal: TSCHE chairman stresses for entrepreneurial skills among students

Warangal: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) chairman Prof R Limbadri stressed the need for developing the entrepreneurial skills among students to enable them lead India into a developed nation.

An international conference titled ‘Education 5.0 – Role of institution, industry and society’ was organised to coincide with the successful completion of the tenure of Prof N V Ramana Rao as the Director of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, here on Friday.

Speaking at the conference, Prof Limbadri also emphasised the need for the industry-institute interface. “Though there are many opportunities, students are unaware of them,” he noted, and explained about the importance of preparing students to meet the demands of the industry.

Palamuru University Vice-Chancellor Prof L B Laxmi Kanth Rathod also spoke at the conference. On this occasion, NITW Director Prof NV Ramana Rao along with his wife was felicitated. The conference coordinator Prof Anand Kishore, convenors Dr M Raja Vishwanathan, Dr Sampath and Dr Manish Pandey were present.