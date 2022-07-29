Fake certificates racket busted in Hyderabad, 11 persons arrested

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:14 PM, Fri - 29 July 22

Representational image.

Hyderabad: The Madhapur Special Operations Team along with the KPHB police busted a fake education certificate racket and arrested 11 persons on Thursday night.

The gang prepared and sold fake education certificates of degree, post-graduation, BTech, SSC and intermediate from 18 universities and Intermediate Boards from 13 states.

The arrested persons are K.Kishore Kumar, B.Venkateshwara Rao, K.Kiran Kumar, A.Krishna Kanth Reddy, T.Madhukar, R.Gopala Krishna, B.Rajesh Goud, R.Devender Reddy, K.Krishna Sai, A.Raghavendra Gupta and Shaik Baba Ghouse.

All are residents of Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh. The absconding persons are Rahul Ghosh, Sanjay Varma and Prathima Patil from West Bengal.

Kota Kishore, who earlier worked as a private school teacher quit his job during the pandemic and setup Kampus Services, dealing with job and education abroad, based in Vijayawada in 2020.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner M.Stephen Raveendra said Kishore searched on Google for one sitting study certificates providers. During this process, he came in contact with Sanjay Varma, Rahul Gosh and Prathima Patil, who provided fake education certificates of various universities.

He along with his associates collected money between Rs.1.5 lakh to Rs.2.5 lakh from nearly 100 candidates and provided fake educational certificates, the Commissioner said.