Movement of tiger family triggers panic among locals in Asifabad

Locals said the tiger along with its cubs made the banks of a canal as its shelter near the forest fringe village and was moving in the vicinity, panicking farmers and residents.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 June 2024, 12:20 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A tiger along with its cubs reportedly continued to move near Gondhi village in Kaghaznagar mandal, triggering panic among locals for the last few days.

Locals said the tiger along with its cubs made the banks of a canal as its shelter near the forest fringe village and was moving in the vicinity, panicking farmers and residents. They stated that they were frightened to take up farm operations following the movement of the tigers. They requested the Forest officials to take steps to divert the tigers into the forests and to prevent loss of humans and cattle.

When asked, District Forest Officer Neeraj Kumar Tebriwal said no tiger was moving on the outskirts of the village till Sunday. He, however, said that staffers of the department would be deployed to cross check the reports.

However, environmentalists expressed concern over the safety of the tigers. “Forest officials should take steps to protect the tigers. Movement of the tigers must be tracked by deploying field staffers besides ensuring prey. Else, the tigers will face threat from poachers. Recently, two tigers were killed in the forests of this region recently exposing poor conservation,” an environmentalist opined.