Incessant rains continue to lash erstwhile Warangal

Erstwhile Warangal experienced varying degrees of rainfall, ranging from light to heavy, causing concerns for residents and authorities alike

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:19 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

MLA Vinay Bhaskar and GWMC commissioner Rizwanbasha inspect the water flow at Naimangar Pedda Mori in Hanamkonda on Wednesday.

Warangal: The erstwhile Warangal district continued to be battered by incessant rains on Wednesday. The region experienced varying degrees of rainfall, ranging from light to heavy, causing concerns for residents and authorities alike, particularly in low-lying areas under the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits.

Two Mandals in Jangaon district, Zaffergadh and Palakurthi, bore the brunt of heavy downpours. Between 8:30 am and 6 pm on Wednesday, Zaffergadh witnessed a staggering 9.53 cm of rainfall, while Palakurthi recorded 6.63 cm.

Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar and GWMC commissioner Rizwanbasha Shaik conducted a joint visit to Naimnagar Nala (Peddamori) and Nala in Rajaji Nagar.

The MLA urged residents residing in low-lying areas to remain vigilant and cautious amidst the heavy downpours. The State government is taking proactive steps to establish rehabilitation centres for those living in vulnerable, dilapidated houses. To address any untoward incidents, the MLA said that two toll-free helpline numbers (18004251980 and 9701999645) were set up at the GWMC office.

Meanwhile, Rizwanbasha Shaik directed officials to swiftly relocate people from flood-affected regions to the designated rehabilitation centers to ensure their safety.

The commissioner also inspected various areas, including NTR Nagar, Nagendra Nagar, Maisaiah Nagar, 100 Feet Road, MM Nagar, Chakali Ailamma Nagar, and Chinna Waddepalli, among others. He emphasized the need to prevent water accumulation in the mini-under-bridge area by coordinating efforts with railway officials. Furthermore, he instructed the CMHO (Chief Medical and Health Officer) Rajesh to ensure the periodic removal of garbage and silt to maintain a smooth water flow in the Nalas.

During his surprise visit to the GWMC office, he reviewed the complaints register and offered necessary guidance to the staff. He urged the in-charge additional commissioner to diligently record all complaints in the computer system and provide him with daily updates during the rainy season.

In Mulugu, District Collector Ila Tripathi issued an alert in response to the heavy rains. She inspected the flood flow of the Godavari River in Eturnagaram Mandal and assessed the situation at designated rehabilitation centres in Chalpaka Government Tribal Ashram School and Alubaka Zilla Parishad School. Measures were initiated to evacuate 150 individuals from Yelishettipalli village, and the NDRF team, along with revenue and police department medical personnel, were placed on standby to assist the public.

To ensure safety, Collector Tripathi ordered regular monitoring of water levels at low-lying bridges in villages. In case of high water flow, immediate road closures with barricades and signboards were mandated. She also stressed the prompt restoration of electricity in the district and issued a toll-free helpline number (18004257109) at the Collectorate office in Mulugu for public assistance.