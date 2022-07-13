Incessant rains inundate low lying areas in Bhupalpally, Mulugu districts

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:53 PM, Wed - 13 July 22

Warangal: With the incessant rains battering many parts of erstwhile Warangal district, mainly Bhupalpally and Mulugu districts, streams and rivulets are overflowing and road connectivity for many villages was cut off in the Agency area. Low-lying areas were inundated causing hardships to the people living those areas. Keeping this in view, the officials of the respective districts are taking steps to mitigate the human and animal loss by shifting them to safer places.

River Godavari is swelling hour by hour as the water is coming from the upper reaches including the Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh States. Flood gates of the Saraswathi barrage at Annaram, and Laksmi barrage at Medigadda in Bhupalpally were kept open to discharge the inflows. Meanwhile, flood gates of the Sammakka Sagar at Tupakulagudem in Kannaigudem mandal of Mulugu district have also been lifted to release the water downstream in the river. Coal production was halted in the open cast projects (OCP) mines at Bhupalpally.

Meanwhile, the officials have evacuated thousands of people living in the low-lying areas to the relief centres in both the Bhupalpally and Mulugu districts. Collector of Bhupalpally Bhavesh Mishra, Collector, Mulugu, S Krishna Aditya and ITDA, Eturnagaram, officials are keeping a close watch on the flood situation by visiting the flood affected areas in the district and with continuous monitoring with the official machinery. They are also taking steps to supply medicines to the patients at the villages that were cut off from the rest of the villages as they were marooned by the flood waters.

Mulugu District Collector S Krishna Aditya has inspected the flood situation of the Dayyala vaagu in Govindaraopet mandal and Guddelugulapally, Pushkar Ghat at Mangapet in Mangapet mandal, and Mullakatta-Pusuru bridge built across the Godavari River near Eturnagaram in the district on Wednesday. Speaking to Telangana Today over phone, Bhupalpally district collector Bhavesh Mishra said that they had shifted 1200 people to 18 rehabilitation centres in the district.

“Nearly 30 small villages and thandas were partially inundated due to floods,” he said. Meanwhile, Mulugu Collector told this newspaper that a total of 4300 people from 25 habitations had been shifted to the rehabilitation centres in the district from nine mandals. “We have set up 33 rehabilitation centres in the district and are providing food. We are also supplying the groceries to some villages that were cut off from the rest of the villages through the ITDA. 200 police personnel, a 20 member team of NDRF and staff were stationed at Eturnagaram.

The water level in the Godavari has crossed the third warning level, and we expect that the flood flow would be around 20 lakh cusecs by this night,” he said. Krishna Aditya also said that 17.5 lakh cusecs of water was getting released into the river from the Sammakka barrage. Six boats including two speed boats have also been kept ready for rescue operations in Eturnagaram, Venkatapur and Wazeedu mandals. One of the most sought after tourist spots in the State, Laknavaram Lake has filled to the brim, and the water is overflowing from the weirs since Tuesday.