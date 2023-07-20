Include column on ‘No Caste’, ‘No Religion’ in online applications: Telangana High Court to State govt

Telangana High Court directed the authorities to include a column of “No Caste” and “No Religion” in the online applications considering the choice of the citizens who wish to practice or profess no religion or caste

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 AM, Thu - 20 July 23

File Photo: Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the Principal Secretary, School Education, Municipal Administration and other authorities of the State government to include a column in the online applications enabling the citizens to declare their status as “No Caste” and “No Religion”.

Justice Kanneganti Lalitha was dealing with a writ plea filed by Swaroopa Sandepu and David Ajjpagu who sought the option for declaring their child status as no caste and no religion in the government records, including the birth certificate.

Having submitted multiple representations to the authorities concerned since 2019, the petitioner approached the court in 2021. The court opined that denial of such a request would be going against the secularism promised to the citizens under Articles 14,19, 21 and 25 of the Constitution. Conceding with the petitioner’s arguments, the court observed that citizens have the right not to practice any religion, similar to the fundamental right of freedom of religion.

Accordingly, the court directed the authorities to include a column of “No Caste” and “No Religion” in the online applications considering the choice of the citizens who wish to practice or profess no religion or caste.

Emergency ambulance

Justice S Nanda passed a verdict directing GVKEMRI to reinstate Emergency Ambulance Services employees. The relief was granted in the writ plea filed by the Telangana State 108 Employees Union.

Various categories of employees, including drivers, and technicians, questioned the 12-15 hours of working time as a violation of Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act and also provisions of the Contract Labour Act and demanded implementation of 8 hours of work. The union challenged the termination of employees and non-payment of salaries to employees for about 45 days.

GVKEMRI contended that the writ petition was not maintainable and pointed out that the employees union cannot represent individual terminations. Observing that the emergency health response is the duty of the State government and also that the said services were funded by the State government, the judge held that the case was maintainable. It is also observed that though employees have an alternate remedy, the courts can interfere when the right to life under Article 21 is affected.

