‘Inclusive Art Exhibition’ at State Gallery of Art in Hyderabad from April 20-23

In collaboration with Beyond Hyderabad, Parvaaz, and Nayi Disha, the event seeks to raise awareness about the transformative power of art in society.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 April 2024, 05:07 PM

Hyderabad: Maqaam Foundation is set to host an enriching art exhibition in Hyderabad, from April 20th to 23rd at Start Art Gallery from 10 am to 6 pm. The exhibition spotlights the talents of over 40 artists — from both emerging and established artists, from around the country.

The exhibition, organized in partnership with Beyond Hyderabad, Parvaaz, and Nayi Disha, showcases artists with physical challenges, neurodiverse, and neurotypical individuals. It showcases a wide array of artistic styles, themes, and mediums. Serendipity India’s Managing Director and Founder, Rumana Sinha Sehgal, will grace the occasion, alongside esteemed personalities including renowned artist Sachin Jaltare, artist K Muralidhar, and Prachi Deo, the Founder of Nayi Disha, among others.

Maqaam Foundation, founded by Niyaz Hussain, is dedicated to uplifting underprivileged children in Indian slums by providing them with quality education. The exhibition hopes to garner support for this noble cause, offering a brighter tomorrow.