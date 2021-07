According to sources, searches are going on at multiple locations including promoters’ residences and offices.

Bhopal: The Income Tax Department on Thursday raided offices of the Dainik Bhaskar Group in connection with an alleged tax evasion case.

Visuals showed Income Tax officials at Dainik Bhaskar’s Bhopal office.

Further details are awaited.