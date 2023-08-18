Kerala: DYFI alleges tax evasion by Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan

DYFI State Secretary has accused Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan of evading taxes running into crores and amassing wealth disproportionate to his assets.

By ANI Published Date - 09:08 PM, Fri - 18 August 23

Muvattupuzha: Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) State Secretary has accused Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan of evading taxes running into crores and amassing wealth disproportionate to his assets.

The allegations were voiced by VK Sanoj of the DYFI, the youth wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) during a press conference held in Muvattupuzha.

Sanoj said that the Congress MLA had utilized his power and influence to acquire a resort for commercial purposes while evading his tax responsibilities.

Sanoj also highlighted Kuzhalnadan’s public endorsement of a Youth Congress leader embroiled in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) case.

DYFI said that it will stage protests and agitations to hold Kuzhalnadan accountable for his alleged transgressions.