Rachakonda cops announces parking arrangements for India-New Zealand match

The traffic police prohibited parking of four-wheelers on both sides of the main road, from Uppal Junction to Genpact (towards Habsiguda Road)

Updated On - 06:40 PM, Tue - 17 January 23

Hyderabad: For the one-day international cricket match between India and New Zealand on Wednesday, the Rachakonda police have announced the parking arrangements.

Accordingly, the VIP Pass Holders coming from the Tarnaka side, have to proceed towards Habsiguda – NGRI – Ek Minar – Right turn – Gate No-1A enter the stadium and park their vehicles in A and C Parking (inside the stadium).

The VIP pass holders from Amberpet Side should proceed towards Doordharshan – Ramanthapur – Street No-8 left turn Gate No-1A to enter the stadium and park their vehicles at A and C parking slots and those coming from Nagole side and Warangal High-way side, should proceed towards Uppal X Road – Survey of India – Ek Minar left turn – Gate No-1A enter into the stadium and park their vehicles at A and C parking slots. The vehicle pass holders of A and C parking are advised to choose Habsiguda – Uppal Road only.

Two and four-wheelers between Habsiguda to Uppal road should park their vehicles on the left side of NGRI Gate No-I to III up to Stadium Metro parking and those coming from Uppal to Habsiguda road should park their vehicles inside the TSIALA parking from Penguin gate.

Four-wheelers between Uppal and Ramanthapur should park in the cellar of Cinepolis, inside Modern bakery, DSL open land and two-wheelers between Uppal and Ramanthapur can park their vehicles in the adjacent lanes of Modern Bakery, Amma Bhagwan Seva Lane, Eenadu Office Lane, KV School to DSL (each side), and LG Go-down to NSL building (each side).

The traffic police prohibited parking of four-wheelers on both sides of the main road, from Uppal Junction to Genpact (towards Habsiguda Road).

Meanwhile between 11 am to 11.30 pm, heavy vehicles are not permitted from Nagole, Chengicherla X Road, NFC Bridge, Habsiguda, and Amberpet side.

Citizens are advised to take alternate routes to reach their destination in view of the above diversions/restrictions and traffic congestion.