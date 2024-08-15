Independence Day celebrated on grand scale in erstwhile Medak

The chief guests felicitated the freedom fighters and presented appreciation certificates to employees.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 August 2024, 05:32 PM

Two girls compete in a wrestling bout while Minister Damodara Rajanarasimha looks on during Independence Cay celebrations in Sangareddy on Thursday.

Sangareddy: Honouring freedom fighters and presenting awards to government staff marked the Independence Day celebrations across the erstwhile Medak district on Thursday. Health Minister Damodara Rajanarasimha hoisted the National flag at parade grounds in Sangareddy in the presence of the Collector Valluru Kranthi, SP Chennuri Rupesh, and other key personalities in the district. The cultural programmes performed by the students were a huge attraction.

Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar hoisted the national flag in Siddipet in the presence of Collector Manu Chowdary and Commissioner of Police Dr B Anuradha. Advisor to Telangana government Keshava Rao hoisted the national flag in Medak in the presence of the Collector Rahul Raj and SP Uday Kumar Reddy. The chief guests felicitated the freedom fighters and presented appreciation certificates to employees.