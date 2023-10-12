India advocates independent, peaceful palestine through negotiations: MEA

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also said there is a universal obligation to observe international humanitarian law and the need to fight terrorism.

By ANI Published Date - 08:19 PM, Thu - 12 October 23

New Delhi: India on Thursday said it sees the attack by Hamas on Israel as “a terrorist attack” and that it has always advocated the resumption of direct negotiations towards establishing a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine that lives side by side at peace with Israel.

Replying to questions during the weekly media briefing regarding the situation concerning the Israel-Hamas war, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also said there is a universal obligation to observe international humanitarian law and the need to fight terrorism. “Designation of terrorist organisation under Indian law is a legal matter. I would refer you to relevant authorities. I think we have been very clear that we see this as a terrorist attack. On designation part (concerned) authorities are best placed to respond to it,” Bagchi said answering queries about Hamas’ attack on Israel.

The spokesperson said India’s position concerning the Palestine issue has been “longstanding and consistent”. “India has always advocated the resumption of direct negotiations towards establishing a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine living within secure and recognised borders side by side at peace with Israel. That position remains the same,” he said.

Responding to queries about the situation, Bagchi noted that there is a universal obligation to observe international humanitarian law. “There is also global responsibility to fight the menace of terrorism in all its manifestations,” he said.

The death toll in Israel since the Hamas attack has jumped to 1,300 and some 3300 have been injured, including 28 in critical condition and 350 in serious condition, The Times of Israel reported.

The fate of an estimated 150 people abducted and taken to the Gaza Strip during the attack by Hamas is still unclear, the report said.

Over 1300 people have been killed and 5,000 others have been injured in Gaza after Israel launched a strong retaliation over a ‘surprise attack’ by Hamas, CNN reported.

It said some 950 people have been killed and 5,000 others have been injured in the strikes in Gaza. India on Wednesday launched ‘Operation Ajay’ to bring back its citizens stuck in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

“Launching #OperationAjay to facilitate the return from Israel of our citizens who wish to return. Special charter flights and other arrangements being put in place. Fully committed to the safety and well-being of our nationals abroad,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar posted on X.

The Embassy of India in Israel informed that it has emailed the first lot of registered Indian citizens for the special flight on Thursday. “The Embassy has emailed the first lot of registered Indian citizens for the special flight tomorrow. Messages to other registered people will follow for subsequent flights,” Indian Embassy posted on X.