India beat Spain 3-0 in Olympic men’s hockey

Drubbed 1-7 by Australia in their last match, India produced a spirited performance against world No.9 Spain.

By   |  Published: 27th Jul 2021  10:05 am
India's Harmanpreet Singh (L) and Spain's Pau Quemada vie for the ball during their men's pool A match of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games field hockey competition, at the Oi Hockey Stadium in Tokyo.

Tokyo: The Indian men’s hockey team defeated Spain 3-0 to register its second win at the Tokyo Olympics here on Tuesday.

Drubbed 1-7 by Australia in their last match, India produced a spirited performance against world No.9 Spain and scored through Simranjeet Singh (14th minute) and Rupinder Pal Singh (15th and 51st) to record a comfortable win in their third Pool A match at the OI Hockey Stadium.

India had earlier defeated New Zealand 3-2 in their opening fixture. Spain, on the other hand, are yet to register a win in the competition.

Spain drew 1-1 against Argentina before losing 3-4 to New Zealand.

The Indians will next play reigning Olympic champions Argentina on Thursday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .