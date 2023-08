India Chooses Diplomacy In Russia-Ukraine Conflict | India National Security Advisor Ajit Doval

In the midst of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, India's stance on the matter has taken center stage.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:58 PM, Tue - 8 August 23

Hyderabad: In the midst of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, India‘s stance on the matter has taken center stage. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval recently emphasized the importance of upholding respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity by all states without exception.