District officials asked to ensure proper supply of drinking water in Nizamabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 May 2024, 06:20 PM

Nizamabad: Tribal welfare secretary and district special officer A Sharath directed the district officials to ensure proper supply of drinking water to all households in the summer season in the district.

Sharath, who held a review meeting on drinking water supply in the district, said officials should inspect areas requiring overhead water tanks and borewells and take steps to establish them. “Currently the district is not facing a drinking water shortage. However, we should be vigilant and see that people are able to access safe drinking water,”he said.

Stating that this year, the summer was hotter than usual, he asked the officials to be better prepared to ensure proper water supply in the rural and urban areas. The work taken up to improve the supply of drinking water should be completed on a war footing, he said, adding that in case of water problem arrangements should be made to provide water through tankers belonging to Gram Panchayats, and if necessary, a tanker belonging to the neighboring GP should also be used.

Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu informed that the officials of the Rural Water Supply Department had been exempted from election duties so that they could continuously monitor the water supply in the district. The special officials of the mandal appointed to check the water supply were regularly visiting the mandals every week and conducting monitoring, he said, adding that cluster teams comprising MPDOs and MPOs were also continuously monitoring water supply in all mandals.