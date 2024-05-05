Wild boar gores shepherd to death in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 May 2024, 06:19 PM

Mancherial: A 64-year old shepherd died on the spot when a wild boar attacked him as he was grazing buffalos in the forests of Ellaram village in Luxettipet mandal on Saturday.

Luxettipet Sub-Inspector P Chandrakumar said Gorla Balaiah received fatal injuries when the wild boar gored him when he was alone, resulting in death on the spot for him.

Another shepherd noticed the body and alerted his family members, who in turn informed the police. Forest officials said compensation would be extended to Balaiah’s kin after inquiry.