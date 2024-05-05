Krishna Express delayed by 4 hours in Adilabad

The daily train was scheduled to originate from Adilabad railway station on Saturday at 9 pm.
Adilabad: The Krishna Express operated between Adilabad and Tirupathi developed a technical snag and was delayed by four hours, causing inconvenience to passengers on Saturday night.
However, it did not leave the platform till 1 am following technical glitches in the engine.
The passengers expressed displeasure over the delay. However, the officials arranged another engine and ensured that the train left for its destination.