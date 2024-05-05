Sunday, May 5, 2024
Krishna Express delayed by 4 hours in Adilabad

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 5 May 2024, 06:50 PM
Representational Image.

Adilabad: The Krishna Express operated between Adilabad and Tirupathi developed a technical snag and was delayed by four hours, causing inconvenience to passengers on Saturday night.

The daily train was scheduled to originate from Adilabad railway station on Saturday at 9 pm.

However, it did not leave the platform till 1 am following technical glitches in the engine.

The passengers expressed displeasure over the delay. However, the officials arranged another engine and ensured that the train left for its destination.

