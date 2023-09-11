India crushes Pakistan by 228 runs in Asia Cup

Virat Kohli (122) and K L Rahul (111) struck unbeaten centuries to steer India to a commanding 356 for two, the team's joint highest total against Pakistan in ODIs.

By PTI Updated On - 11:34 PM, Mon - 11 September 23

Colombo: India crushed Pakistan by 228 runs in a Super 4 match of the Asia Cup here on Monday.

Virat Kohli (122) and K L Rahul (111) struck unbeaten centuries to steer India to a commanding 356 for two, the team’s joint highest total against Pakistan in ODIs.

Part time spinner Iftikhar Ahmed leaked 52 runs in 5.4 overs and was the second most expensive bowler for Pakistan after Shaheen Shah Afridi (1/79 in 10 overs).

In response, Pakistan were all out for 128 in 32 overs. Kuldeep Yadav was the stand out bowler for India as he ended with a five wicket haul.

Brief Scores:

India 356 for 2 in 50 overs (Virat Kohli 122 not, K L Rahul 111 not out; S Khan 1/71). Pakistan 132 all out in 23 overs (Fakhar Zaman 27; Kuldeep Yadav 5/25). PTI BS

Also Read Virat Kohli fastest to 13,000 ODI runs