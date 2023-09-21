India is moving towards becoming major space power: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

By PTI Updated On - 11:07 PM, Thu - 21 September 23

New Delhi: Taking up a discussion regarding the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission and other achievements of the nation in the space sector, chairing the Session, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla congratulated the Nation on this stupendous achievement of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Birla observed that these achievements have made every Indian proud and the nation’s stature has increased at the global level.

Mentioning the historic day of August 23, 2023, Birla lauded the fact that India achieved a historic feat on that day by becoming the first country to land near the South Pole of the Moon.

“The success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission is a testament to the tireless commitment of Indian scientists and engineers who have striven continuously to reach the remotest regions of the universe,” he added.

Noting that India has dedicated the success of Chandrayaan-3 to the world’s scientific community and all of humanity, Birla was happy to note that the Pragyan Rover has sent invaluable information from the Moon which would enhance human knowledge about space and pave the way for future discoveries.

Expressing happiness that August 23 will be celebrated as “National Space Day”, Birla observed “This will be a day that will continue to inspire future generations to set high goals in life and to work hard to realize them. Welcoming the naming of the footprint of Chandrayaan-2 on the Moon as ‘Tiranga Point’, and the landing site of Chandrayaan-3 as ‘Shiv Shakti Point’, he felt that these names are a tribute to India’s age-old heritage as well as a symbol of its scientific ambitions and efforts.”

Birla said that Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya-L1, apart from being successful space programs, are symbols of the rise of India’s scientific and technological prowess and the talent and potential of its people.

A large number of women scientists led from the front in both missions, which shows the contribution of women in building a new India. Informing the House that both the missions have been completely designed and manufactured in India, he mentioned that what differentiates the Indian space program from others is the low cost of all the projects which showcases India’s growing capabilities in space technology as well as the talent of Indian scientists.

As a result of these achievements, India has made its place among the leading countries of the world in the field of space, said Birla.

Mentioning the tireless efforts of the Government of India under the leadership of PM Modi, Birla said that the Prime Minister has had a keen interest in space long before he became Prime Minister and has a deep emotional connection with the Chandrayaan missions.

“At the time of COVID-19, when the whole world was facing a crisis, PM Modi used the crisis as an opportunity to bring significant reforms in various sectors of the country’s economy, including space,” he added.

He expressed satisfaction that there has been a record increase in the number of space start-ups in the last few years.

He expressed confidence that these achievements will inspire future generations to dream big and work hard to make their dreams come true. He added that all Indians will rededicate themselves to work together for a developed India by 2047.

Chairing the House, Birla noted that September 21, is celebrated as International Day of Peace. He added that the theme of this year’s International Day of Peace is “Action for Peace: Our Aspiration for the Global Goals” to commemorate and strengthen the ideals of peace among all nations and peoples.

Om Birla exhorted the House to work in the spirit of dialogue, sensitivity, tolerance and cooperation to build such a world where we can realize the dream of a peaceful world.