India win gold and silver at World Para Powerlifting Championships

Honey Dabas and Rahul Jograjiya clinched gold and silver respectively in the junior men's 72kg category

By PTI Published Date - 10:54 PM, Tue - 22 August 23

Dubai: Honey Dabas and Rahul Jograjiya clinched gold and silver respectively in the junior men’s 72kg category at the World Para Powerlifting Championships here on Tuesday.

Dabas lifted a best total of 135kg while Jograjiya had his best total lift of 132kg.

India is fielding 21 athletes in the 9-day championship.