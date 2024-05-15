20 families socially boycotted for not contributing to Bodrai installation in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 May 2024, 08:47 PM

Kothagudem: An incident of village elders imposing a social boycott on 20 families for not contributing money for the consecration of a ‘Bodrai’(a stone pillar installed in the centre of the village) came to light in the district on Wednesday.

It was said that recently the elders of Vaddera village in Aswaraopet mandal in the district decided to install the Bodrai and asked each family in the village to pay Rs.3000 for the purpose

But the families in question, all belonging to one community, refused to pay the money as they had converted to Christianity and did not have the money to pay.

Following this, the village elders boycotted them socially and warned the villagers not to speak to them or to sell them essential commodities.

In addition, the elders warned that a Rs.5000 penalty would be imposed on those who were found to be speaking to the boycotted families or selling commodities to them.

Unable to bear the harassment by the elders, one of the persons from the boycotted families, Chenna Durgaiah lodged a complaint with the local police.

He wanted action against the village elders Pallepu Appa Rao, Gandikota Mahalaxmaiah, Pallepu Srinu, D Mallaiah and G Laxmaiah. Speaking to the media, Durgaiah complained the affected families were forced to go to other villages to purchase essential commodities and it has become a big burden on them.

He wanted the police to intervene and ensure justice to the families.