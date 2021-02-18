Indian Bank CBS platform goes live

The CBS integration was taken up over the weekend of February 13 and 14 and successfully completed in time

Hyderabad: Indian Bank has announced the successful go-live of the consolidated Core Banking Solution (CBS) platform following the merger of Allahabad Bank into Indian Bank that was implemented with effect from April 1, 2020.

The CBS integration was taken up over the weekend of February 13 and 14 and successfully completed in time. The CBS and all channels were made available for use by branches and customers by 9 am on Monday February 15. The integrated CBS is running smoothly across branches and channels.

Data of over 3,000 branches and all channels of erstwhile Allahabad Bank were migrated seamlessly to the Indian Bank database by TCS. The customer account numbers of both the Banks remain unchanged and the login credentials of Internet Banking and Mobile Banking were also retained.

Padmaja Chunduru, MD and CEO Indian Bank, said “this is the final step in our amalgamation journey ‘Project Sangam’. There were challenges due to Covid pandemic but the determination and commitment of our teams saw it through. The support and cooperation from our technology partner TCS and merger consultant Deloitte made this possible”.

