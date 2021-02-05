Indian boy becomes UAE’s youngest hair donor for cancer patients

The Indian boy, Taksh Jain is “growing his hair until it reaches a good length for donation”, said his mother Neha Jain, originally from Kota, Rajasthan.

Dubai: A two-year-old Indian boy has become the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) youngest hair donor for cancer patients, according to a media.

The initiative is part of a campaign for hair donation started by students across the UAE, said the Gulf News report published on Thursday.

The Indian boy, Taksh Jain is “growing his hair until it reaches a good length for donation”, said his mother Neha Jain, originally from Kota, Rajasthan.

“My older daughter Mishika, now eight years old, donated her hair in November 2019. There was a campaign in her school and she wanted to donate her hair. She used to talk about it at home with us. My son used to listen to that and started telling us that he too wanted to give his hair like his sister. I was touched and started growing his hair,” the Gulf News report quoted Neha Jain as saying.

“We are growing his hair until it reaches a good length for donation. He is not complaining about his long hair. My children have inspired me so much that I too donated my hair for this good cause,” she added.

According to Premi Mathew, founder, Hair for Hope India, at least seven schools in the UAE are part of the hair donation initiative.

The Gulf News report also listed some of the other UAE-based Indian students who have also donated their hair as part of this initiative, including Anilekh Ramchandran (17) a grade 12 student of Our Own High School — Al Warqa; Sooryavarth Suresh Kumar (12), a student of Grade 6 at Gems New Millennium School in Al Khail; Tanmay Guruprasad Atreyas (12) a Grade 8 student at Emirates International Jumeirah; and Hitansh Hasit Shah (12) Year 7 student at Gems Winchestor.