Indian City Names Transformation: New Move To Reflect Cultural Legacy | Keralam, Gurugram, Bengaluru

Indian City Names Transformation: New Move To Reflect Cultural Legacy

In a significant decision that has captured attention, Kerala is poised to reaffirm its cultural roots by adopting the name 'Keralam' as its official title.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:19 PM, Mon - 14 August 23

Hyderabad: In a significant decision that has captured attention, Kerala is poised to reaffirm its cultural roots by adopting the name ‘Keralam’ as its official title. This move, spearheaded by Kerala’s Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, received resounding endorsement from the state Legislative Assembly. The revival of historical nomenclature is a trend not uncommon in India. Over time, numerous cities and states have undergone name transformations to better reflect their cultural legacy and local languages.

