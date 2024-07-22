Indian Institute of Cosmetology to launch in Hyderabad

The Institute of Cosmetology, Aesthetics and Nutrition will focus on delivering academic and certification services and is also an attempt to bring high-quality education in the sector closer to students from South India.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 July 2024, 05:55 PM

Representational image

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Cosmetology, Aesthetics, and Nutrition (I2CAN), a wellness and beauty training institute affiliated with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has announced launch of its new centre in Hyderabad.

The opening of the Hyderabad centre is driven by I2CAN’s strategic partnership with Derma Aura Cosmetic and Laser Clinic, a press statement here on Monday said.

The Institute of Cosmetology, Aesthetics and Nutrition will focus on delivering academic and certification services and is also an attempt to bring high-quality education in the sector closer to students from South India, a press release said.

The Hyderabad centre will provide a host of courses including in-demand programs such as Post Graduate Diploma in Clinical Cosmetology (PGDCC), Advanced Diploma in Cosmetology and Trichology (ADCT), Certification in Microblading, Micropigmentation and BB Glow and Certificate in Aesthetic Gynaecology.

Nandan Gijare, MD, Managing Director, I2CAN, said “Our new centre aims to enhance accessibility for students in Hyderabad. We are set to complete the centre by late July, with our inaugural batch beginning on October 1, 2024”.