Indian Navy rescues race participants after boat capsizes in Kerala’s Kannur

By ANI Published Date - 11:13 PM, Sat - 9 September 23

Kannur: Indian Navy assisted and rescued participants of the Champions Boat League Race at Kerala’s Kannur after a boat got capsized in water, according to an official statement on Saturday.

Diving team of Southern Naval Command was deployed in the rescue operation and subsequently all the participants including children were rescued. “The Indian Navy Diving team of Southern Naval Command deployed to oversee the safety and security measures swiftly responded to the situation. They threw life buoys and jumped in the water,” read the statement.

“All participants which included some children were safely rescued and brought to shore. Swift action by the Indian Navy Diving Team saved precious life,” added the statement.