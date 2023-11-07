Indian Super League: Moya strikes late as Hyderabad secure a point in Delhi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:57 PM, Tue - 7 November 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad FC went on to pick up their third consecutive draw in the 10th edition of the Indian Super League in a clash with Punjab FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi ended in another 1-1 stalemate on Tuesday.

Juan Mera (83’) scored for the hosts late in the game but The Nawabs struck back with a late equalizer from Jonathan Moya (90+8’) to register his side’s third point in the league this season.

With both teams now on three points from three games, Punjab remain bottom on the points table with Hyderabad at 11th, going into the second international break.

The Nawabs were all over Punjab right from kick-off, with Aaren D’Silva missing a couple of superb chances as Felipe Amorim, Petteri Pennanen and Joe Knowles were troubling the Punjab backline all through the half.

The teams returned from the break on level terms but the hosts slowly grew into the game and started to create chances for Luka Majcen, before Juan Mera finished off a lovely move to give his side a late lead.

But Hyderabad, who were pushing even with the Punjab goal, finally got their reward as Moya leaped and met Mark Zothanpuia’s inch-perfect cross to head in his first ISL goal.

Mohammad Yasir and Abdul Rabeeh made a difference coming off the bench while Gurmeet Singh, Nikhil Poojary and Nim Dorjee Tamang were unlucky to not keep a clean sheet.

The league heads into another international break after the final whistle at Delhi, with the Nawabs only back in action when they travel to Kochi on November 25.

