Indian Women Network gets new chairperson

Hyderabad: Purnima Kamble, Partner, Fox Mandal & Associates LLP was elected as the Chairwoman of CII- Indian Women Network(IWN) Telangana for the year 2021-22.

Purnima heads the Fox Mandal Hyderabad practice along with additional focus on corporate real estate i.e tenant side leasing, in the firm’s South India practice. She has approximately 23 years of experience in areas of corporate/ commercial law and real estate practice including legal consultancy in foreign investments, joint ventures, merger and acquisitions, capital structuring, land acquisitions, commercial leasing and civil /commercial litigations.

Dr Uma Aysola, Head- Alliances & Partnerships, Access Health International was elected as the Chairwoman of CII- Indian Women Network(IWN) Telangana for the year 2021-22. Uma Aysola is currently working as Head – Alliances & Partnerships at ACCESS Health International in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Earlier, Uma had earlier worked at Indian Institute of Public Health, PHFI as Program Deputy Director and Athena Energy Ventures as Head Health & CSR. She is a Mentor for Atal Incubation Centre CCMB.

