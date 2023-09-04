Indians Lose 5.3 Years Of Life Expectancy Due To Air Pollution | Air Quality Life Index

India ranked second among the countries worst hit by air pollution, after Bangladesh. An average Indian citizen loses around 5.3 years of life expectancy due to air pollution.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:30 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

Air pollution has cast a shadow over the lives of millions across India. According to a recent study by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago, the numbers are staggering.

India ranked second among the countries worst hit by air pollution, after Bangladesh. An average Indian citizen loses around 5.3 years of life expectancy due to air pollution.