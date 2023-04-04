Indians performing Garba under northern lights in Alaska takes internet by storm

A video of a group of travellers from Gujarat doing the Garba while witnessing the stunning Northern lights is doing rounds on the internet.

Published Date - 06:26 PM, Tue - 4 April 23

Hyderabad: Watching the Northern lights or Aurora Borealis up close is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for most of us, and Alaska is reportedly one of the best places to experience this phenomenon.

However, a video of a group of travellers from Gujarat doing the Garba, a folk dance from Gujarat, while witnessing the stunning Northern lights is doing rounds on the internet. This moment was shared on Instagram by a content creator who goes by the username @the_binary_traveller

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CqPyT6VNE5n/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

“Garba is as important as Northern Lights #gujju #northernlights #relatable #funny #garba #reelsviral #aurora #garbalover #gujarati #alaska #fairbanks #travelreels (sic),” the post was captioned. The text in the video reads, “When Gujjus go to Alaska.”

The internet is in awe of the desi dance by the men and showered the video with several comments. “Garba is mandatory for every gujju, no matter what place they are (sic),” read a comment. “Best thing on internet today (sic),” another comment read.

Several people travel miles to places like Alaska, Iceland, Norway, and Greenland to watch the green, blue, and purple lights emerge across the sky. The best time to catch the northern lights is from late September to early April.