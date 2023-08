India’s Rapid Development In Infra Sector | India’s Economy In Infrastructure

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:37 PM, Sat - 5 August 23

Hyderabad: India is going to be the third-largest economy nation in the world by 2047 with its rapid development in the infrastructure sector, as stated by R.K. Singh, the power minister of India.

