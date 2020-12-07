Indrakaran Reddy asks foresters to be alert over tiger movement

Indrakaran Reddy stressed the need to capture the killer tiger at the earliest. He told the authorities to take steps to prevent human loss in the future.

By | Published: 8:12 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Minister for Forest and Environment Allola Indrakaran Reddy on Monday instructed Forest department officials to be always alert over the movement of tigers.

The Minister was speaking at a review meeting with top district authorities of the department on monitoring of big cats and protection measures being taken to prevent killing of humans by tigers in Kaghaznagar town.

Indrakaran Reddy stressed the need to capture the killer tiger at the earliest. He told the authorities to take steps to prevent human loss in the future. He asked them to catch the big cat with the help of officials of Maharashtra and other States. He said villagers were terrified to take up farming activities in the wake of the movement of the carnivore.

He directed the officials to create awareness among rural folk over movement of tigers and their protection. He stated that he toured Kaghaznagar division for instilling confidence among victims of the attacks by the big cat and the dwellers of forest fringe villages in the wake of man-animal conflict. He added that the killings of two tribal youngsters were unfortunate.

The minister requested villagers not to harm the killer tiger. He assured that the request to enhance ex-gratia to the kin of victims of kills by tiger would be examined. He opined that everyone should try for protecting wild animals while giving importance to avoid harm to humans. He hoped that the killer tiger would be trapped soon.

He earlier unveiled wall posters meant for raising awareness among the public over movement of tigers and tackling the menace of man-animal conflict. He inspected the spot where a tribal girl Pasula Nirmala (18) was mauled to death when she was picking cotton balls on the outskirts of Kondapalli village in Penchikalpet mandal. He visited trap cages laid for capturing the killer tiger and CCTV cameras installed in the wild near this village for tracking it’s movements

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R Shobha, District Collector Rahul Raj, ITDA-Utnoor Project Officer Bhavesh Mishra, Field Director to Project Tiger CP Finod Kumar, District Forest Officer S Shantharam, Kaghaznagar FDO Vijay and many other officials were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .