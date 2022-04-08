Indrakaran Reddy condemns of Governor Soundararajan’s remarks

Published Date - 04:55 PM, Fri - 8 April 22

Nirmal: Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy condemned remarks made by Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan against the State government over protocol and other issues. He said that she was crossing the lines beyond her post.

In a statement, Indrakaran Reddy objected to the remarks of the Governor that she would have dissolved the Legislative Assembly had she wanted it. It was wrong on part of the persons who hold the Constitutional posts to make such remarks. He recalled that the then Governor Ramlal who dissolved the state government ruled by former chief minister N T Rama Rao drew the wrath of the public.

The senior Minister further recounted that previous Governor ESL Narasimhan behaved respectably and the government reciprocated it. He opined that it was absurd for Soundararajan to state that the protocol of the Governor was not followed. He recollected that she was accorded a grand welcome by Chairman of Yadagirigutta Temple Development Authority even though information about her visit to the shrine was shared 20 minutes before she left Raj Bhavan.

Indrakaran alleged that she was acting in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as she had earlier worked as the party’s State president in Tamil Nadu.

