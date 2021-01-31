Indrakaran Reddy invited to Nagoba Jatara

The members, led by elders Venkat Rao Chinnu Patel and Thukaram, invited the Minister to the fair slated for February 11.

Nirmal: Members of the Mesram clan invited Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy to the famous Nagoba Jatara, an important religious annual affair of the clan. They met him here on Sunday.

The members, led by elders Venkat Rao Chinnu Patel and Thukaram, invited the Minister to the fair slated for February 11. They requested him to grace the occasion of Maha Puja, an important ritual to be performed to kick start the five-day long affair at Keslapur village in Indervelli mandal.

Nagoba Jatara sees the largest congregation of tribals after Sammakka Saralamma Jatara held at Mulugu district. Ethnic tribes belonging to not only Telangana but also Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Bihar gather at the ancient temple and worship the serpentine god.

