Indrakaran Reddy warns BJP leaders on abuse, objectionable language

"They can criticize the development and show whether government schemes have not covered a person. But personal insults and usage of objectionable words indicate the height of their degradation,'' he said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:44 PM, Mon - 5 December 22

Minister Indrakaran Reddy addressmen pressmen in Nirmal on Monday.

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy has warned Bharatiya Janata Party leaders to control their tongue before criticizing him personally and leveling baseless allegations against him.

Addressing the media here on Monday, the Minister referred to remarks by BJP State president Bandi Sanjay and other leaders of the party during a public meeting in Nirmal town on Sunday and said he had been in politics for 45 years and had never indulged in personal abuse. It was common to criticize each other during elections. But in an unprecedented practice, the BJP leaders were abusing ministers, MLAs and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He also took strong exception to Sanjay’s inappropriate statements against MLC K Kavita.

The Minister said that the sole agenda of the TRS government was the welfare of all sections of the society. “We are not interested in anything but the development of Telangana. But BJP leaders are doing walkathons with the aim of provocation. The Centre’s only focus is to topple State governments using ED, CBI and IT raids on those who do not succumb to it,” he said.