Unprecedented growth in Telangana in last 8 years: Indrakaran Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:29 PM, Tue - 7 June 22

Nirmal/Adilabad: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that the objective of Palle and Pattana Pragathi programmes was to address challenges of both rural and urban civic bodies. He took part in the fifth edition of the ongoing Pattana Pragathi programme at Ashra and Vijayanagar Colonies in Nirmal on Tuesday. Indrakaran stated that Telangana underwent an outstanding growth in the last eight years. He said that many innovative schemes were introduced ever since TRS came into power. He cited Raithu Bandhu, Raithu Bheema, KCR Kits, Shadi Mubarak, Telanganaku Harita Haram, Mana Ooru-Mana Badi and Aasara pensions. He added that the age limit was reduced from 67 to 57 years.

The Minister further said that Telangana has overcame drinking water and power crisis. He stated that the poor families were getting double-bed-room houses and those who have plots would be given Rs 3 lakh for constructing houses. Health and medical services have improved in the last few years, he added. Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui urged the locals to keep their premises clean. He said that civic challenges were being addressed in a phased manner. He sought cooperation from the public in making Pattana Pragathi a success. Additional Collectors Hemanth Borkade and Rambabu, Nirmal municipal chairperson Gandrath Eshwar and many other officials were present.

Meanwhile, Adilabad municipal chairperson Jogu Premender along with additional collector Rizwan Basha Shaik participated in the similar initiative in Adilabad town. He said that cleanliness could ward off seasonal diseases. He learned challenges of various wards by visiting door-to-door in ward numbers 18 and 19. He earlier planted saplings.