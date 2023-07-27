Infinix GT 10 Pro all set to redefine smartphone gaming experience

Infinix is gearing up to make waves in the Indian smartphone market with its upcoming offering, the Infinix GT 10 Pro slated to launch on August 3.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:38 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

While the full details are yet to be unveiled, some exciting features have been leaked.

The smartphone is expected to sport an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, promising smooth and vibrant visuals. On the rear, a powerful triple camera setup awaits, boasting of a 108-megapixel primary sensor and two 8-megapixel cameras with stunning photography capabilities.

The design seems to follow the trend of Android phones, featuring a punch-hole display on the front. The device offers easy access through the in-display fingerprint sensor. This choice not only enhances the user experience but also adds to the overall aesthetic appeal of the device.

The Infinix GT 10 Pro is likely to come with an innovative twist – the box itself is customisable and can be transformed into a speaker, offering users a unique audio experience. On the launch day, GT 10 Pro will be available for pre-booking where first 5,000 customers will get a chance to avail a special pro gaming kit, perfectly in line with the phone’s highly-anticipated gaming-focused attributes.

Furthermore, Infinix has teamed up with Axis Bank to provide easy finance options, making its cutting-edge smartphone more accessible to a broader audience.