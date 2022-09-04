Information at your fingertips

These practice questions focusing on general science will aid aspirants to prepare better for the State government recruitment examinations.

1. Where is heparin derived from?

a) Intestines of pigs b) Intestines of goats

c) Intestines of cows d) intestines of dogs

Ans: a

Explanation: Heparin comes from the intestines of pigs that are slaughtered for meat. Heparin is an important anticoagulant.

2. Dairy farming animals are called __

a) Milch animals b) Apis animals

c) Domestic fowls d) None of these

Ans: a

Explanation: Dairy farming animals are called milch animals. Dairy farming is a section of agriculture. Here milk is produced and processed for sales. Various products like curd, curd, cheese, butter, and cream are obtained through the management of dairy animals like sheep, goats, buffalo, and cows.

3. If an injury occurs to the hypothalamus region of the brain, where is it most likely to be affected?

a) Regulation of body temperature b) Decision making

c) Co-ordination during locomotion d) Short-term memory

Ans: a

Explanation: Whenever the hypothalamus is injured, it cannot control the body temperature. It is located above the midbrain and below the thalamus.

4. Name the thinnest bone in the human body?

a) Stapes b) Malleus c) Incus d) Fibula

Ans: d

Explanation: The fibula is a long bone in the lower extremity that is located on the lateral side of the tibia.

6. The adrenal cortex secretes all except __

a) Androgenic steroid b) Cortisol

c) Relaxin d) Aldosterone

Ans: c

Explanation: The adrenal cortex secretes all except Relaxin, which is produced primarily by the corpus luteum.

7. Which organism’s plasmid was first used to construct recombinant DNA?

a) Cyanobacteria b) Bacillus subtilis

c) Saccharomyces cerevisiae d) Salmonella typhimurium

Ans: b

Explanation: Bacillus subtilis organism’s plasmid was first used to construct recombinant DNA.

8. Consider the following statements with respect to the infrared spectrum:

i. Infrared waves do not easily get scattered and can pass through fog

ii. Rock salt prism is used in experiments for infrared spectrum; Quartz prism is used in experiments for ultraviolet radiation

Which among the above is / are correct statements?

a) Only i b) Only ii

c) Both i & ii d) Neither i nor ii

Ans: c

Explanation: Infrared spectroscopy is performed with infrared spectrometer which produces infrared spectrum. The wavelength of infrared wave is longer than visible light and can pass through dense regions in space with less scattering and absorption. Rock salt prism is used in experiments for infrared spectrum and quartz prism is used in experiments for ultraviolet radiation.

9. With reference to the mobile telephony, the USSD technology is increasingly being adopted in recent times for various services. How the USSD is different from SMS?

i. While USSD maintains a continuous session so that users receive immediate response, SMS service can’t involve a continuous session

ii. While per message length in USSD is 182 alphanumeric characters, it 160 alphanumeric characters for SMS

Choose the correct option from the codes given below:

a) Only i b) Only ii c) Both i & ii d) Neither i nor ii

Ans: c

Explanation: Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) is a type of communications protocol which is used by GSM cellular telephones to set up communication with the mobile network operators computers. It maintains a continuous session which enables the users receive immediate response. The short message service uses standardised communication protocols which enable user to exchange short text messages through cell phones. It is of a single instance type and cannot involve a continuous session. While per message length (7 bit character) in USSD is 182 alphanumeric characters and it is 160 alphanumeric characters for SMS.

