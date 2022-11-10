Infoview Systems sets up India Development Centre in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:49 PM, Thu - 10 November 22

Hyderabad: US-based Infoview Systems, a provider of integration products and services, launched its India Development Centre (IDC) in Hyderabad. It was inaugurated by Manisha Saboo, industry body HYSEA President and Infosys Delivery Head.

The new centre will support company’s product development and services delivery. This is its second unit in India. The organisation assists South-East Asian and Indian enterprises in locating, implementing, and managing new technologies while also assisting IT companies in creating, promoting, and supporting better products and services.

“India is not only a centre for technological advancement but also a developing market for Infoview Systems. We have more than 80 Indian clients, and have worked with prominent technology platforms to offer our clients the best services available,” said Satya Sekhar Das Mandal, Infoview Systems Chief Technology Officer.

“India is Infoview Systems’ strategic centre for highly qualified personnel and international technology development. The growth of our new development centre in Hyderabad encourages us to further expand our global efforts toward cloud innovation, engineering, and research,” said Mike O’Meara, President, Infoview Systems.