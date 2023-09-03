Infra projects granted to ‘close friends’ of BJP: Cong targets govt over CAG report

Jairam Ramesh claimed that under the “hybrid annuity model” the Adani consortium received 40 per cent of the project amount as a direct cash subsidy, even though it was never actually qualified to bid.

By PTI Updated On - 11:33 PM, Sun - 3 September 23

File Photo.

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday targeted the Modi government over a recent CAG report on Bharatmala project, alleging that infrastructure projects have been granted to “close friends” and donors of the BJP and asserted that only a JPC probe can unravel the truth.

In a statement, Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said the Bharatmala Pariyojana is aimed at developing 35,000 km of national highways to make freight movement across the country more efficient.

“Yet, the most remarkable feature of the project has been the efficiency with which costs have been inflated and projects handed over to the Prime Minister’s close friends and his party’s electoral bond donors, as shown in a recent CAG report covering the period 2017-21,” he alleged.

The Congress leader said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) awarded a 250 km four-lane project between Suryapet and Khammam in Telangana to a consortium in which Adani Transport was the dominant partner with a 74 per cent work share.

According to the CAG, he said Adani Transport “did not fulfil the condition of ‘Request for Proposal’ regarding experience of five years” building highways.

“Despite being completely unqualified to bid, Adani Transport once again benefited from Modi’s Magic. NHAI declared on 20th February, 2019 that Adani Transport was qualified to bid (without giving reasons) and awarded the project to the Adani-led consortium on 8th March, 2019 at a cost of Rs 1,566 crore,” he alleged.

Ramesh claimed that under the “hybrid annuity model” the Adani consortium received 40 per cent of the project amount as a direct cash subsidy, even though it was never actually qualified to bid.

“Other projects were awarded to one firm with strong BJP links and to four other firms that have been major donors to the BJP, as shown in the party’s own financial statements,” he alleged.