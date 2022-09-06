Innovative app SeekoG launched in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: SeekoG app, an innovative diagnostic tool to identify and bridge learning gaps in students, was launched here on Tuesday.

The app by SeekoG Education & Technology Services is based on a UK educational model that helps learners revise subjects quickly through Mind Maps, test their knowledge through academic diagnostics, identify learning gaps through gap analysis reports and fix those specific gaps through 1 to 1 tuition, a press release said.

The app was formally launched by MP, Dr. G Ranjith Reddy, IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Dr. Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan, Consul of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Hyderabad for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, while Dr. Kondal Reddy Kandadi, MBE, CEO, SeekoG, presided over the event.