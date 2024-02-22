Inquiry ordered into fire accident at sub-station in Siddipet: Ponnam

The fire accident resulted in a power outage for four to five hours on Wednesday night in Siddipet town and neighbouring mandals

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 February 2024, 09:24 PM

Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar examining the fire mishap site in Siddipet.

Siddipet: Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said the government has ordered Transco officials to carry out an inquiry into the fire accident that happened at the 220/33KV substation located at Mustabad Junction in Siddipet town on Wednesday evening.

The fire accident resulted in a power outage for four to five hours on Wednesday night in Siddipet town and neighbouring mandals. The power was restored, but partially at many places. The agriculture sector was also given power supply on a shift basis. However, officials said the power supply would be restored fully only by Friday.

The Minister, who examined the fire mishap site in Siddipet on Thursday, asked officials to assess the loss incurred by Transco due to the fire accident. He also commended the efforts of the Fire department and other wings of district administration, who put a collaborative effort into preventing further loss by acting quickly.

Transco Director T Jagath Reddu, District Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil and others were present.