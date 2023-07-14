Inside the world of Potharajus

Hyderabad: Hyderabad‘s streets are ablaze with vibrant colours and heart-pounding drum beats as the Bonalu festival reaches its peak. Amidst the chaos, a peculiar sight catches the eye: men clad in tight shorts, their torsos covered in turmeric and vermillion, faces adorned with a kaleidoscope of hues, eyes lined with kohl, and heavy anklets chiming with each step.

Meet the Potharajus, the brotherly figures of the seven sister goddesses, and the embodiment of Mahankali, a revered deity in the annual Bonalu processions. They lead the processions to the temple during the festival, believed to ward off negative energy.

One such Potharaju, Nani Dhangar, a 37-year-old resident of Saroornagar, has dedicated himself to mesmerising the masses with his terrifying avatar. Like his father before him, Nani has embraced the role of Potharaju, a tradition that has been passed down through generations. For the past 16 years, he has immersed himself in the flow of bookings during the Bonalu season.

“I come from a long line of Potharajus,” Nani shares proudly. “I started donning this role in my twenties, following in the footsteps of my forefathers. This is my only profession, and I am more than content with it. We begin preparing for Bonalu almost 20 days in advance. We paint our faces with Asian Paints and apply turmeric to our bodies. The more terrifying our avatars, the better. I will continue this as long as I can.”

According to Nani, the trend of young men aspiring to become Potharajus has witnessed a significant surge in recent times. Some are driven by the desire for recognition, while others relish the opportunity to showcase their physical prowess. Devotion and financial stability also play a role in their choice. Nani himself takes on the responsibility of training numerous youngsters, passing down the intricate rituals and performances to the next generation.

Another devotee of this unique profession is Sigurlu Satish, a 30-year-old graduate. Instead of opting for a corporate job, Satish decided to continue his family’s legacy of Potharaju.

“My family is deeply involved in Potharajus tradition and Oggu Katha, a traditional form of folklore singing that praises and narrates stories of Hindu gods Mallana, Beerappa, and Yellamma,” Satish reveals. “Although I initially tried settling into corporate life, I eventually found myself drawn to this profession, following in my father’s footsteps. I am uncertain if future generations will continue this tradition, but for now, this is our livelihood. During the rest of the year, I sustain myself through Oggu Katha performances.”

Becoming a Potharaju entails more than just adorning oneself with elaborate attire and assuming a fearsome persona. Behind the scenes, a considerable amount of research and preparation takes place before individuals can embrace this revered role, they say.

The earnings vary greatly, with experienced and popular individuals capable of earning anywhere between Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000 per day. Temple managements and local residents hire them to lead the processions and partake in various rituals.

While the face painting may cause temporary damage to their skin, these dedicated individuals claim that their actions are ultimately for the goddess, and their satisfaction lies in fulfilling their sacred duties.