Kritin, Akash hit double centuries in HCA B Division two-day league

Hyderabad Union’s K Kritin scored 229 runs to power his side to 496/8 against Deccan Blues

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:45 PM, Thu - 13 July 23

B Kumar

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Union’s K Kritin scored 229 runs to power his side to 496/8 against Deccan Blues while C Akash hit 220 to take his side Future Stars to 466/7 declared against National in the HCA B Division two-day league matches on Thursday.

Brief Scores: B Division two-day league: Day 1: Cheerful Chums 164 in 54.1 overs (Akshar Goud 87; Dinesh Rathod 4/31, Mohd Kayum 4/27) vs Bheema 91/1 in 25 overs; Charminar 334 in 75.4 overs (Syed Ghouse Hussain 56; Mirza Abdul Rahman Baig 107; Shreyansh pandey 4/50) vs MCC; Nizamabad Dist 145 in 32.3 overs (Zohaib Mehraj 58; B Sainath 3/22) lost to Concorde146/6 in 28.3 overs (Y Srikar Reddy 4/45); Balaaji 316 in 66.2 overs (Ruthvik Swaraj 83, C Raju 60; Laksh Sharma 3/56) vs Vijay Hanuman 30/2 in 13 overs; Hyderabad union 496/8 in 90 overs (R Alankrit 93, K Kritin 229, Raghavender 111; Dinesh Choudhary 4/79) vs Deccan Blues; Sri Shyam 329 in 80.2 overs (C Srinath 72, S Aryan Raj 53; S Mayank 3/71) vs Rakesh XI 31/0 in 8 overs; Rohit XI 403 in 85.1 overs (Mirza Houzef Baig 182, Mohd Shafi Ali 81) vs CCOB 12/1 in 1.2 overs; Crown 222 in 84 overs (Syed Shoaib Armaan 54; Yash Dubey 3/26) vs Hyderabad Blues 10/1 in 3 overs; Future Stars 466/7 dec in 76.4 overs (C Akash 220, M Sai Karthikeya 89; Sankalp Sinha 3/105) vs National 59/1 in 10 overs; Visaka 284 in 81.4 overs (P Shia 67, K Vishal 57; Shaik Abrar Sahil 3/48, KR Dhanush 3/50) vs Secunderabad Nawabs; Warangal Dist. 354 in 69 overs (B Kumar 104, Raj Kumar 109; V Sai Goutham Raja 3/82; Hemavardhan 5/69) vs Megacity 70/2 in 21 overs.

Top Performers

Centurions: K Kritin 229, C Akash 220, Mirza Houzef Baig 182, Mirza Abdul Rahman Baig 107, B Kumar 104, Raj Kumar 109

Five or more wickets: Hemavardhan 5/69