Instagram friendship goes awry, stalker stabs girl in Hyderabad

The assailant meanwhile was arrested and produced before court, after which he was remanded in judicial custody.

By | Published: 8:58 pm

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old degree student was stabbed with a knife, allegedly by her stalker after she reportedly avoided him at Bolarum late on Thursday. Police said she was out of danger but still in hospital. The assailant meanwhile was arrested and produced before court, after which he was remanded in judicial custody.

The victim, a degree first year student from Alwal and the suspect Vamshi (23), a car driver from Dundigal, had become friends on social networking site Instagram some time ago. Since then, they were in contact on social media and via phone too. Vamshi proposed to her and expressed his desire to marry her. She however rejected his proposal and began avoiding him after this. Police said Vamshi began stalking her and was waiting for opportunity to take revenge on her. On Thursday evening, he called the girl to a secluded place in Bolarum on the pretext of discussing the issue.

“He had come there with a knife. She was waiting for him. He stopped his car in front of her, got down and started attacking her. He also stabbed her twice, after which he fled the spot,” police said, adding that passersby rushed to her rescue and immediately shifted her to a nearby private hospital.

She was later shifted to Osmania General Hospital for better treatment. Her condition was stated to be stable and has been kept under observation.

The Bolarum police meanwhile arrested Vamshi and produced him before court.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .