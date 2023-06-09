Instagram suffers global outage

Multiple users complained that they were not able to see videos and stories on the platform.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:22 PM, Fri - 9 June 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Users across the globe reported that Meta’s photo-sharing platform Instagram has not been working on Friday. The app showed users error messages such as ‘sorry, couldn’t refresh feed’ and ‘something went wrong’.

According to Downdetector.com, there were thousands of user-generated reports of an outage. The famous internet outage tracker’s map showed that it affected users from multiple countries.

That said, in a classic turn of events, people took to Twitter to check if the outage was a widespread event and soon #instagramdown started trending on the platform, resulting in a meme fest.

” Instagram down every 3 days i’m so tired,” wrote one user. ” #Instagram is down in all countries since last night. Due to this the page itself is not loading on the desktop, (sic)” said another user sharing a screenshot of the Instagram web application with an error message.

Instagram down again?

Stories video & music not loading??#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/Nsauvw9bDX — ᴹ ᴼ ᴼ ᴺ ♡ ˎˊ (@ishh_spamzz) June 9, 2023

me thinking my account is hacked cause instagram down AGAIN 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/GG0y0OYm3m — Jay-Wuan© (@__jaywuan) June 9, 2023