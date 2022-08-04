Integrated Command and Control Centre a facility of international standards: CM KCR

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:17 PM, Thu - 4 August 22

Hyderabad: A facility of international standards, which will help in crime control and also function as a war room during natural calamities, is the idea behind the Telangana State Police Integrated Command and Control Centre, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said here on Thursday.

Speaking after inaugurating the Rs.600 crore-ICCC at Banjara Hills, said the idea had emerged during a series of meeting he had with senior police officials after the formation of the State.

“The aim was to have a facility of international standards that will help in crime control and at the same time help during natural calamities. The idea was grounded and with the help of different stakeholders, it has become a reality today,” the Chief Minister said, crediting Director-General of Police M Mahender Reddy with the idea and also for working on the project relentlessly.

“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and other issues, the works were delayed by a couple of years. But it has now been proved that if a person takes a strong decision and moves forward with determination, nothing can stop them,” he said.

Stating that the ICCC would help in improving the overall performance of the police force, Rao said the formation of the Special Intelligence Bureau, Grey Hounds and Counter Intelligence wings in the State police had brought in incredible results.

“Some far thinking police officials had planned these wings keeping in view future needs. Similarly, the ICCC will serve the present and future needs of policing in the State,” he said.

Assuring ‘all possible help’ to the police department in further improvement of the ICCC building and for utilizing the facility effectively, the Chief Minister said the State police were increasingly adopting a people friendly policing concept.

“I expect the police to also evolve into a dignified and well-mannered police force in accordance with our culture,” he said.

DGP Mahender Reddy said to execute and plan the ICCC, police teams from Telangana had visited several countries and studied technologies adopted there.

“Nowhere in India, and I think in the world, is there such a facility. It is a hub of seamless technologies and fusion of modern technologies,” he said, adding that aim was to see an average policeman on the ground being connected to technology and to be a step ahead of criminals.